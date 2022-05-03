Over 200 Sailors Moved Off Aircraft Carrier Following Multiple Suicides

Over 200 sailors have moved off the USS George Washington following multiple deaths on the aircraft carrier. The sailors have relocated to a nearby naval installation while the nuclear-powered ship continues to undergo a years-long refueling and overhaul process. Officials expect more crew members will choose to move off of the carrier.

Captain Brent Gaut told the crew that the Navy is working to make an additional 50 beds per week available at a Navy Gateway Inn and Suites. Officials said they will continue to relocate the sailors until everybody who wishes to move off the ship has done so.

According to Military.com, there are 422 sailors living on the USS George Washington. They are primarily junior crew members who have not achieved a high enough rank to be given a housing allowance.

The sailors will have to move back onto the ship four months before the overhaul process is complete, which has been pushed back to an undisclosed date in 2023.

The decision was made following a number of deaths on board the carrier. Over the past year, seven crew members have died while working on the ship, which is drydocked in Virginia.

"The 7 deaths are for the following reasons: 2 health-related death, 1 undetermined, 1 confirmed suicide, and 3 apparent suicides that remain under investigation," a Naval Air Force Atlantic official told ABC News.