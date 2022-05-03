Pro-Life Protester Free Climbs 60-Story Office Tower In San Francisco

A 22-year-year-old who calls himself the "Pro-Life Spiderman" was arrested after he climbed a 60-story office tower in downtown San Fransico. Bystanders flagged down police officers after they noticed somebody trying to climb the building without any ropes or safety equipment just before 9:30 a.m.

Authorities closed off the surrounded streets and tried to make contact with the climber, identified as Las Vegas resident Maison Des Champs.

He continued to scale the building and was taken into custody by officers when he reached the top of the 1,070-foot tower. He is facing one misdemeanor charge of trespassing and one misdemeanor charge of resisting a police investigation for refusing to follow police orders.

Des Champs posted several Instagram stories detailing his climb. In one video, he bragged that the climb was "not that hard."

He also posted a video of the view from the top and explained he climbed the building because authorities in Washington, D.C., have refused to launch an investigation into a doctor who performed abortions. His post did not mention anything about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

A video taken inside the building showed Des Champs as he climbed the outside of the office tower.