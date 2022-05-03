Texas Expects Record-Breaking Demand On Power Grid This Weekend

By Dani Medina

May 3, 2022

Record-breaking heat could bring record-breaking demand on Texas' power grid this weekend.

Blackout conditions are possible as the Energy Reliability Council of Texas expects demand for power to reach 69.3 gigawatts on Saturday (May 7), according to the Houston Chronicle. High temperatures in Houston and Dallas are forecast to reach the low-to-mid 90s and temperatures could reach 100 degrees in Midland and Laredo.

"This Saturday, ERCOT expects 69.3GW of demand, an insane amount for a weekend in early May," Austin-based energy consultant Doug Lewin tweeted Monday (May 2). He said this weekend's weather are likely or near records for May 7. "That we would reach that much demand on a Saturday in May is extraordinary. Usually demand is much lower on the weekends."

Lewin added that 20 gigawatts of Texas thermal plans powered by coal and gas are expected to be offline for maintenance during peak demand.

According to the Houston Chronicle, ERCOT has not yet addressed this weekend's forecast and demand spike.

To keep track of power grid conditions and energy availability projections in real time across the Lone Star State, use ERCOT's digital dashboard here.

For updates on this weekend's weather, stay tuned to your local news stations for the latest news.

