The Chainsmokers' iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Watch

The Chainsmokers are dropping their new album, So Far So Good, on May 13th, and just a few days later, the duo is celebrating with fans during their intimate iHeartRadio Album Release Party on May 17th.

So Far So Good is The Chainsmokers' fourth full-length album following 2019's World War Joy, and showcases 13 new songs, including previously-released tracks like "High," "iPad" and "Riptide." The new project comes after the guys took a trip to Hawaii following their last major tour and, "came home with a body of work that has become the backbone of this album. We spent the next two years picking apart every song we wrote from the lyrics to production to make them the absolute best they could possibly be, knowing that you were waiting and because we felt that we owed it to you."

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, The Chainsmokers will perform some of their new music live for fans, as well as talk about So Far So Good and more during a special Q&A hosted iHeartRadio's Gabby Diaz.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive LIVE iHeartRadio Album Release Party with The Chainsmokers on Monday, May 17th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with The Chainsmokers by listening to some of their So Far So Good songs below.