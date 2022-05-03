'Toddlers And Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Dead At 16

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 3, 2022

Kailia Posey from Toddlers and Tiaras is dead at the age of 16. According to TMZ, her mother confirmed the tragic news in a Facebook post. "I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone," she wrote. "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever". There is currently no word on the cause of her death but TMZ says there are several reports that suggest she may have been involved in some sort of incident in Las Vegas.

Kailia was one of the stars on TLC's hit show Toddlers and Tiaras. The show originally aired from 2009 to 2013 and followed the lives of families as they prepared their children to compete in beauty pageants.

Kailia was just 10 years old during her time on the show. She was called a natural talent and won several competitions. She continued her career in beauty pageants and often posted headshots and professional updates on her Instagram.

