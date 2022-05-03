Watch: Tyler, The Creator Shocked By A Rare Gift From His Childhood

"It's an issue of this URB from 2002 that I almost bought," Tyler explained to Nardwuar. "I wanted to buy it but I was two dollars short and the guy wouldn't let me slide when i was like 11-12 so... and I never got to see it in person again."



Once the owner of the shop found the issue, Tyler was shocked to see the magazine again. The owner then gave Tyler the magazine as a token of his apprecation. The "EARFQUAKE" rapper was so excited about the gift.



"This is one of those things I don't have in my collection," Tyler added. "Aw man this is crazy. I haven't seen this in 17 years."



Tyler, The Creator spent the rest of the interview sorting through old magazine of XXL, The Source and other iconic publications that glorified Hip-Hop's golden years and beyond. Watch the entire interview below.

