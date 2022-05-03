Watch: Tyler, The Creator Shocked By A Rare Gift From His Childhood

By Tony M. Centeno

May 3, 2022

Tyler, The Creator
Photo: Getty Images

Tyler, The Creator is a serious Hip-Hop head from the music all the way down to memorabilia. When he met up with Nardwuar for a new interview, Tyler probably expected to receive a gift from the veteran interviewer. However, he didn't think it would be something he hasn't seen since he was as a kid.

In his latest interview with Nardwuar that was posted on Monday, May 2, Tyler met the Canadian personality at Beat Street Records in Vancouver to check out some vintage Hip-Hop vinyl's, magazines and so much more. After checking out numerous nostalgic items, the IGOR rapper was surprised to find one magazine featuring The Neptunes that he couldn't buy when he was younger.

"It's an issue of this URB from 2002 that I almost bought," Tyler explained to Nardwuar. "I wanted to buy it but I was two dollars short and the guy wouldn't let me slide when i was like 11-12 so... and I never got to see it in person again."

Once the owner of the shop found the issue, Tyler was shocked to see the magazine again. The owner then gave Tyler the magazine as a token of his apprecation. The "EARFQUAKE" rapper was so excited about the gift.

"This is one of those things I don't have in my collection," Tyler added. "Aw man this is crazy. I haven't seen this in 17 years."

Tyler, The Creator spent the rest of the interview sorting through old magazine of XXL, The Source and other iconic publications that glorified Hip-Hop's golden years and beyond. Watch the entire interview below.

