Woman Accused Of Shooting Teen In Road Rage Incident Had 3 Kids In Her Car

A Georgia woman was denied bond after being charged in the road rage shooting of a 17-year-old. The Douglasville Police Department said 30-year-old Brittney Griffith turned herself in and was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities said that Griffith was driving on the highway when she was involved in a road rage incident with another driver. Griffith followed the other driver before she pulled up alongside the car and fired a single shot, which struck a 17-year-old female who was sitting in the passenger's seat in the face.

The teen was rushed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

After firing on the vehicle, Griffith drove away and went to get her nails done. Authorities said that her three children, ages four to nine, were in the car at the time.

The victim's mother, Dianna Crouch, told WSB that the car her daughter was in cut Griffith off, and the two drivers exchanged the middle finger. Crouch said she was shocked that Griffith could shoot her daughter and then just drive away as if nothing had happened.

"That just blows my mind," Crouch told the news station. "That makes me think she had no remorse."