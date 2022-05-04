COVID Deaths Surpass One Million In The United States

By Bill Galluccio

May 4, 2022

200,000 American Flags Installed On National Mall To Memorialize 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Photo: Getty Images

The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed one million people in the United States, according to a tally conducted by NBC News. The United States has recorded the most deaths from the virus in the world but ranks 18th per capita. Brazil is second globally, with over 660,000 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

The sobering death total comes 27 months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States.

Currently, an average of 360 people continue to die each day from the virus, even as the number of severe cases and hospitalizations continue to remain low. However, the number of cases has been increasing over the past few weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads across the country.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, the spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, told NBC's TODAY that the death toll would have been much higher if not for the rapid development of vaccines.

"The number would be much higher if it were not for vaccines," he said. "We would be in horrible shape."

Adalja said that the vaccines and other treatments currently available will help the country handle any future surge in cases.

"It's unlikely to see hospitals get overwhelmed again because the population has so much immunity from infection and from vaccination, as well as access to monoclonal antibodies, antivirals, and rapid tests," he said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.