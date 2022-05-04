COVID Deaths Surpass One Million In The United States

The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed one million people in the United States, according to a tally conducted by NBC News. The United States has recorded the most deaths from the virus in the world but ranks 18th per capita. Brazil is second globally, with over 660,000 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

The sobering death total comes 27 months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States.

Currently, an average of 360 people continue to die each day from the virus, even as the number of severe cases and hospitalizations continue to remain low. However, the number of cases has been increasing over the past few weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads across the country.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, the spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, told NBC's TODAY that the death toll would have been much higher if not for the rapid development of vaccines.

"The number would be much higher if it were not for vaccines," he said. "We would be in horrible shape."

Adalja said that the vaccines and other treatments currently available will help the country handle any future surge in cases.

"It's unlikely to see hospitals get overwhelmed again because the population has so much immunity from infection and from vaccination, as well as access to monoclonal antibodies, antivirals, and rapid tests," he said.