Florida Man Hits 150 MPH During High-Speed Chase Across 6 Counties

A Florida man was taken into custody after reaching triple-digit speeds during a chase across several counties.

The Florida Highway Patrol alerted the public Monday night (May 2) about a stolen SUV speeding along Florida's Turnpike, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as 20-year-old Richard St. Leger, of Pompano Beach, kept driving at high speeds through Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, and Martin counties.

"Because of St. Leger’s dangerously excessive speeds, MCSO terminated the ground pursuit, but AIR 1 stayed with the vehicle while dispatch prepared deputies with stop sticks at the 96 mile marker," according to a Facebook post. "At this point, the vehicle was traveling 150mph with the headlights off."