Immerse Yourself In The Life-Size Barbie Attraction Coming This Summer

This summer, you can become a part of the World of Barbie!

A new "immersive" World of Barbie attraction is touring North America to give you the chance to live out your childhood dreams. The attraction, brought to you by Kilburn Live and Mattel, features a life-size version of Barbie's camper van, Barbie's neighborhood and of course, Barbie's Dreamhouse, according to a press release. There's also a fashion studio, complete with doll boxes, a TV studio and Barbie's iconic closet.

"We were asked to bring Barbie’s playset to life. Who can say no to that opportunity? Barbie is as relevant today as she was when she was first introduced to the world 63 years ago, if not more. I watched my daughter live and play in her world, I believe it helped shape her sharp and lively imagination, just like it has for millions of other children growing up. So there were a lot of reasons we needed to get this right," Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel said in a press release.

There's also a museum on campus that will showcase Barbie's evolution through the decades and a science lab to perform experiments.

"Throughout her history and numerous careers, Barbie has represented a world of limitless potential. With this exquisitely designed attraction we were intentional about delivering an exciting experience that would leave younger fans with the sense that they could do anything or be anything. And, for those who grew up with Barbie, we wanted to spark a little bit of nostalgia, give these fans a chance to step back, re-invent themselves, if only for an afternoon, and spend a day in the Dream Life!" Julie Freeland, senior director of location-based entertainment at Mattel, said in a press release.

The World of Barbie attraction kicks off this summer in Toronto and will also stop in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Houston, among other cities. Pre-sale tickets are available starting May 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 21.

Take a look at rendered photos from the World of Barbie attraction below: