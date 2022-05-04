Joan Jett Tears Ted Nugent Apart For His Comments About Her Talent

Earlier this year, Ted Nugent slammed Joan Jett for her inclusion in Rolling Stone writer David Fricke's 100 Greatest Guitarists list that was published more than a decade ago.

“You have to have s**t for brains,” he said at the time, “and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett [on the list].”

When NME brought up the comment to Jett during a recent interview, she said simply: “Neither should he.”

“Is that his implication,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added, “that he should be on the list instead of me? Well, that’s just typical – it’s what I’ve dealt with my whole life, being written off. Ted Nugent has to live with being Ted Nugent. He has to be in that body, so that’s punishment enough.”

After a pause, she dealt the knockout punch. “He’s not a tough guy. He plays tough guy, but this is the guy who s**t his pants – literally – so he didn’t have to go in the Army.” For those who don't know, Nugent claimed, and later retracted, in a 1977 High Times interview how he dodged the Vietnam draft.

“I ceased cleansing my body. No more brushing my teeth, no more washing my hair, no baths, no soap, no water,” he said in the interview, revealing that he “stopped going to the bathroom. I did it in my pants. Poop, piss the whole shot.”

“So this,” Jett concluded, “is the tough guy who’s running around America, stirring things up against each other.”