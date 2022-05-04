Man Made $2,000 A Day From Marijuana Vending Machine Attached To His Home

By Bill Galluccio

May 4, 2022

Dispense the Weed
Federal authorities arrested a Detroit man accused of illegally selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home. The man, identified as Marcellus Cornwell, 43, told agents he had been operating the machine for the past four years and earned about $2,000 per day.

The agents received a tip about the machine, which also contained pills, and made several purchases before securing a search warrant to raid his house. The vending machine accepted credit cards and Apple Pay.

One of Cornwell's customers explained how the vending machine worked.

"He was selling like, souvenirs," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told WJBK. "It's an excellent service. I think it just got out of hand."

During a search of the Cornwell's home, agents found 18 firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, dozens of rounds of ammunition, and several pounds of suspected marijuana. At least three of the guns were reported stolen.

Cornwell has a felony record dating back to 1997 and is banned from owning guns.

In addition to running an illegal marijuana operation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives accused Cornwell of selling firearms. In some cases, he allegedly sold the guns to minors.

"I have to say the brazenness of it was shocking," Paul Vanderplow, ATF special agent in charge, said. "Entrepreneurial at its best, unfortunately, both things were illegal."

Cornwell was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms. It is unclear if he is facing other charges related to his illegal marijuana operation.

