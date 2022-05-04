Mark Hoppus Mourns The Loss Of 'Dear Friend And Family Member'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced the death of Robert Noise, his bass tech. The bassist and founding member of the band shared the sad news in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"I’m crushed. This makes no sense. We lost a dear friend and family member today. It feels like a nightmare none of us can wake up from. I just talked to you yesterday, and now you’re gone? It isn’t right. Or fair," Hoppus wrote in the emotional post. "Rest easy, my friend."

Blink-182 fans have poured into the comment section, offering words of condolence and support to Hoppus and the rest of the band. According to The Focus, Noise made sure everything was working on stage during tours and restrung and cleaned Hoppus' guitars between shows. During a brief interview in 2011, Hoppus mentioned that Robert was "in charge of everything in my bass world."

Noise started out in the industry working with No Doubt in 1994 and 1995. He began working with Hoppus in 1995. He also photographed the band during performances and rehearsals. In 2020, fans shared news of the launching of his coffee company "Stage Right Coffee Co."

blink-182
