Mark Hoppus Mourns The Loss Of 'Dear Friend And Family Member'

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has announced the death of Robert Noise, his bass tech. The bassist and founding member of the band shared the sad news in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"I’m crushed. This makes no sense. We lost a dear friend and family member today. It feels like a nightmare none of us can wake up from. I just talked to you yesterday, and now you’re gone? It isn’t right. Or fair," Hoppus wrote in the emotional post. "Rest easy, my friend."