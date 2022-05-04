Most Parents Won't Get Young Kids Vaccinated Once COVID Vaccine Authorized

While the Food and Drug Administration reviews Moderna's request to grant an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, many parents have already made up their minds if they will get their kids vaccinated.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation's Vaccine Monitor survey, many parents aren't planning to take their young kids to get vaccinated if the FDA authorizes the vaccine. The survey found that 27% of parents with children under five said they will "definitely not" get their kids vaccinated under any circumstances, while 11% said they would only do so if the vaccine is required.

Many parents are taking a wait-and-see approach, with 38% saying they want to see how safe and effective the vaccines are in other children first. Just 18% of the respondents said they would get their kids vaccinated as soon as the FDA gives the green light.

Over half of the parents with children under five who were surveyed said they don't believe they have enough information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines in young children. However, for parents with older kids, 75% said they had enough information to make a decision on whether they should get vaccinated.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on whether to authorize Moderna's vaccine for children between the ages of two and five by June.