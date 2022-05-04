Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators' Share 'April Fool' Video

After wrapping up their "The River Is Rising" Tour, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released the video for their song "April Fool" off their most recent album 4. The "April Fool" video features live footage from the band's sold-out nationwide tour in support of their latest project.

In a statement, Slash explained of the video, "I've got a lot of tapes of us jamming ‘April Fool’ at soundchecks without knowing where it would go, and although it took awhile to put together, it is a cool riff. The song really came together when we went into the studio, and it is one of the songs that Dave Cobb had a definite impact on. Certain key elements were missing in the demo, arrangement-wise, and he just went, 'We'll connect that right there…' And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, that’s a good idea!' Sometimes you just need that other person that you can trust musically. And if they have an idea, you can’t be too precious to try it."

Myles Kennedy added of the song, "It's one of my favorites. A really fun track. Lyrically it's about being played, and ultimately you realize you've had enough, and you decide you're going to have the last laugh in the end. That's where that line 'I guess the jokes' on you,' comes into play. And Dave got his hands dirty on this one. He did some tweaking and suddenly it was like, 'This is a lot better!' We were really, really, happy with how it turned out."

Along with the "April Fool" video release also comes the news that SMKC are releasing Live At Studios 60 — their first ever double live album, featuring the band's new album 4, plus four additional songs from the group, for Record Store Day (June 18th).