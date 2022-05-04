Students Allegedly 'Catfished' High School Teacher To Get Naked Photos

By Bill Galluccio

May 4, 2022

Text message with smartphone. Man texting sms with phone. Catfish or mobile scam. Digital instant messaging chat. Macro close up of keyboard and finger writing.
Photo: Getty Images

A high school teacher from Michigan who sent naked photos of himself to a group of students has been cleared of all wrongdoing. The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said that the 35-year-old teacher was the victim of a catfishing scam.

Captain Jim Charon said that the students created a fake profile on an online dating site and sent the teacher unsolicited nude photos of a random woman they found on the internet.

The teacher replied by sending naked photos of himself, not realizing that several students were the ones behind the account.

Charon said that investigators are now looking into the students who created the fake account.

"The students were trying to blackmail the teacher or had some grievance with him," Charon said.

Charon did not provide details about what the grievance was and noted that the students under investigation were from a different school district. He added that the teacher knew the students and had been connected with them through a program that extends beyond Gobles Public Schools.

The teacher was initially placed on administrative leave pending the law enforcement investigation. School officials have not provided any update on his employment status now that he has been cleared by law enforcement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.