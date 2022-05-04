Suspects Carjack On-Duty Cop In Unmarked Police Vehicle

An on-duty police officer in Baltimore was carjacked by three suspects outside of a convenience store on Tuesday (May 3) evening. The officer opened fire on the armed suspects as they fled the scene in his unmarked police vehicle.

The detective was not wearing his uniform but had a polo shirt with Baltimore City Police patch. He was also wearing his badge.

The suspects didn't get very far before they crashed the stolen vehicle, causing it to flip over. Authorities were able to capture two of the suspects, who appeared to be juveniles, as they tried to flee the scene on foot. The third assailant is still on the loose.

"The officers were on top of it and apprehended two individuals really quickly," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. "We are working to try to ascertain if they were the perpetrators so we can hold them accountable."

Officials said that nobody was injured in the incident.

A gun was recovered at the scene, which appeared to have misfired.

"What we have is a gun that's on the scene that appeared to have been fired but misfired or stove-piped," Harrison said. "We know that because it is visible. We do have a gun on the scene that could be tied to this. We are searching for a third suspect, so we don't know if he is armed."