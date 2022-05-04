WATCH: 2 Bald Eagles Battle For Hours In Seattle Backyard

Two American icons were caught on camera duking it out in the backyard of a Seattle, Washington home. Two bald eagles were reportedly fighting Sunday evening (May 1) in the Meadowbrook neighborhood.

KING 5 obtained photos and videos of the tense action, which show two bald eagles grasping onto each other. Kim McCormick, who captured the photos, told reporters the birds were clashing outside her neighbor's home from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The fight was likely a territorial dispute between two male or two female bald eagles, according to PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager Emily Meredith. She says it's not unusual for these birds to fight each other for hours, but it's rare for them to get physical.

"Usually, the eagles do a lot of posturing and communicating without engaging with each other to try to say, this is my territory, go away," Meredith told reporters. "In territorial disputes sometimes they just will not let go, and it's a sign of weakness for the guy to let go so they just hold on until the very end."

PAWS says they've been getting more reports about bald eagles fighting as the species bounces back from being endangered. If you ever encounter a dispute between two eagles, experts recommend monitoring from a distance. Contact them if the fight drags on for more than 8 hours, or if one of the eagles isn't moving after disengaging.