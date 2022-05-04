Watch Pearl Jam Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins During 'Gigaton' Tour Opener

By Katrina Nattress

May 4, 2022

Pearl Jam finally kicked off their Gigaton tour on Tuesday night (May 3) at San Diego’s Viejas Arena, marking their first arena show since 2016. Midway through the set, Eddie Vedder took time to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

“He emitted something very incredible and very special. We’re all missing him, and so, Matt, I’m sorry again for your loss,” he said, referring to drummer Matt Cameron's close friendship with the late Foo Fighters drummer. “But it just gives us another chance to say how much we appreciate you as well.”

The moment came before Pearl Jam performed the Gigatron track "Quick Escape." Watch fan-shot footage above.

Pearl Jam plan to continue on the first leg of their North American tour through May, and head back to the States in September after a trip to Europe this summer. Check out a full list of tour dates here and their tour opener setlist below.

Pearl Jam Gigaton Tour Opener Setlist

“Keep Me in Your Heart” (Vedder solo, before Pluralone opening set)

“Oceans”

“Retrograde”

“Never Destination”

“Corduroy”

“Dance of the Clairvoyants”

“Amongst the Waves”

“Even Flow”

“Who Ever Said”

“Quick Escape”

“Long Road”

“Given To Fly”

“Superblood Wolfmoon”

“Daughter”

“Seven O’Clock”

“Jeremy”

“Porch”

Encore

“Lightning Bolt”

“Better Man”

“Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town”

“River Cross”

“Footsteps”

“Once”

“Alive”

Pearl Jam
