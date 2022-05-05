42 Dugg Arrested By Federal Agents

Rapper 42 Dugg was arrested by federal agents after failing to surrender to authorities to serve his six-month prison sentence, via Complex.

According to Detroit News, the "We Paid" rapper failed to report to a federal prison camp last month. He was expected to serve his sentence in West Virginia for illegally possessing a firearm, which was connected to an incident in which he allegedly fired a weapon inside a gun range in Atlanta. His failure to turn himself in resulted in an absconding charge that could mean facing up to five years in prison. 42 Dugg was arrested in Detroit on Wednesday after arriving on a private jet that flew in from Memphis. Steve Scharg, the rapper's lawyer, said of the arrest: "He got off the plane and they were waiting there to greet him."

Dugg and two others were seen in surveillance footage from the gun range possessing, loading, and shooting a 9 mm Glock pistol. He was previously convicted of carjacking and felony firearms possession, resulting in him not being permitted to possess firearms. In March 2020, the rapper was also arrested for felony firearm possession charges. However, his lawyer was able to keep him out of jail, and instead, he was sentenced to three years of probation. Dugg's probation was threatened by court officials after he tested positive for unspecified drugs. He filed an appeal but his probation was revoked in February, and he was sentenced to six months in prison followed by two years of probation.