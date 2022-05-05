Arizona Is One Of The Top States For Dinosaur Fossils
By Ginny Reese
May 5, 2022
Humans have been fascinated with dinosaurs for centuries, and it's always exciting when a new fossil or bone is unearthed. While every state in the US has searched the soil for fossils, some states have far more dino fossils than others.
Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most dinosaur fossils. The website states, "To determine which states have the most dinosaur fossils, Stacker consulted the Paleobiology Database (PBDB)."
According to the list, Arizona is one of the states with the most dinosaur fossils. The state came in at number 13 with 147 total fossils recorded in PBDB. The website explains:
"Arizona is home to fossils from more than 15 dinosaur species. The state's natural history museum displays the most significant collection. Some of the most prominent prehistoric fossils come from the Dilophosaurus, Sarahsaurus, Sonorasaurus, Chindesaurus, and Segisaurus. Petrified Forest National Park also has relics proving the presence of human-size bipedal carnivores in the region."
Here are the top 15 states with the most dinosaur fossils:
- California- 1,473
- Wyoming- 1,082
- Montana- 909
- Florida- 887
- New Mexico- 882
- Utah- 667
- Colorado- 556
- Texas- 447
- Massachusetts- 334
- Virginia- 258
- North Dakota- 250
- South Dakota- 153
- Arizona- 147
- Oregon- 145
- North Carolina- 142
