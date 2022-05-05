Arizona Is One Of The Top States For Dinosaur Fossils

Humans have been fascinated with dinosaurs for centuries, and it's always exciting when a new fossil or bone is unearthed. While every state in the US has searched the soil for fossils, some states have far more dino fossils than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most dinosaur fossils. The website states, "To determine which states have the most dinosaur fossils, Stacker consulted the Paleobiology Database (PBDB)."

According to the list, Arizona is one of the states with the most dinosaur fossils. The state came in at number 13 with 147 total fossils recorded in PBDB. The website explains:

Here are the top 15 states with the most dinosaur fossils:

California- 1,473 Wyoming- 1,082 Montana- 909 Florida- 887 New Mexico- 882 Utah- 667 Colorado- 556 Texas- 447 Massachusetts- 334 Virginia- 258 North Dakota- 250 South Dakota- 153 Arizona- 147 Oregon- 145 North Carolina- 142

