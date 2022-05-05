Here's How Much Coloradans Can Get From TurboTax Settlement

Coloradans who used the TurboTax are entitled to part of a $141 million settlement, according to the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Intuit, the California-based owner of the popular tax-filing program, will pay $2.5 million to customers in the state for misleading advertisements about free tax-filing services, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday (May 4). An investigation by multiple states found that TurboTax customers had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the free version the company offered under the IRS Free File program.

Impacted users will get nearly $30 for each year they paid for TurboTax's Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018. If you're one of those customers, you'll get an automatic notice and a check by mail.

"Free tax filing services are offered for a reason — to ensure lower-income Coloradans can file their taxes with as little impact to their daily lives and pocketbooks as possible," Weiser said. "Through today’s settlement, we are returning some of the money that was wrongfully taken from our state’s hardworking residents. We will continue standing up for vulnerable consumers taken advantage of by irresponsible companies."

Eligible TurboTax customers in every state will get a refund from Intuit. As part of the settlement, the company agreed to suspend its free tax-filing campaign.