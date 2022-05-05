Ludacris Receives Honorary Degree From Georgia State

“I went to this school and I never finished my credits,” Bridges told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the honor. “For them to come back and give me this honorary degree, it means the world to me, just for the simple fact that I always knew I wanted to come back. I always wanted to finish. I’m not a person who starts things and doesn’t finish. For me, it’s a full circle moment.”



A full circle moment, indeed. The rapper, who's dropped numerous unforgettable albums like Word of Mouf (2001) and Chicken-n-Beer (2003), received his Bachelor of Science in Music Management. It's the same program he enrolled for back in 1996. He eventually dropped out and got his first major record deal with Def Jam Recordings.



In recent years, Ludacris has served as an artist-in-residence since 2019. He's mentored students and assisted professors in the university's Creative Media Industries Institute.



“GSU, I am home right now," he said in his speech. "I owe Georgia State University a great debt, because you helped me arrive at me ‘why?’ My time on campus sharpened my skills. It gave me confidence that my path was preordained. That I was exactly where I was supposed to be. Doing exactly what I was supposed to be doing. Though I left school I was never gone because this institution had become a part of me. It was a part of my fabric and DNA. My heart never strayed far from its steps and my commitment to someday return, and finish, was ever-present.”



Congratulations to Ludacris!