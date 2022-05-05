Man Opens Emergency Door On Moving Plane, Slides Down Wing

A man couldn't wait to get off his flight after it landed at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago early Thursday (May 5) morning. The unidentified passenger opened one of the plane's emergency exit doors while the jet was taxiing to the gate.

The man then climbed onto the wing of the moving Boeing 737 and slid off onto the airfield, where he was stopped by an airport employee. The employee held the man until police arrived and took him into custody.

The plane then continued to the gate, and the passengers deplaned without further incident.

"This morning, United flight 2478 was taxiing toward the gate at Chicago O'Hare when a passenger opened an aircraft door and exited the plane. Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft, and the person is now with law enforcement. The plane then arrived at the gate, and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority," United Airlines said in a statement.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

MaryEllen Eagelston was sitting a few rows behind the person who jumped off the plane and shared a photo on Twitter of the open emergency exit door.

"@fly2ohare guy jumps out of my plane before we get to the gate. @united UA2478," she tweeted.