OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges

OJ da Juiceman, a revered rapper who has made numerous hits over the years, was arrested and hit with several drug and gun charges.



According to a report NBC affiliate LEX18 published on Wednesday, May 4, OJ da Juiceman, born Otis Williams Jr., was apprehended by the Elizabethtown Police Department in Kentucky on Monday night. Williams was booked at the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 40-year-old rap artist was processed and released from police custody nearly 12 hours later after he posted a $500 bond.