OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges
By Tony M. Centeno
May 5, 2022
OJ da Juiceman, a revered rapper who has made numerous hits over the years, was arrested and hit with several drug and gun charges.
According to a report NBC affiliate LEX18 published on Wednesday, May 4, OJ da Juiceman, born Otis Williams Jr., was apprehended by the Elizabethtown Police Department in Kentucky on Monday night. Williams was booked at the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 40-year-old rap artist was processed and released from police custody nearly 12 hours later after he posted a $500 bond.
OJ da Juiceman has been rapping since the early 2000s. He dropped a slew of mixtapes before he impacted the rap game with his catchy breakthrough single "Make The Trap Say Aye" from his major label debut album The Otha Side of the Trap, which dropped back in 2009. Over the curse of his career, the 32 Entertainment founder has worked with Gucci Mane, DJ Drama, Zaytoven, Mike WiLL Made-It, French Montana, Jadakiss, Project Pat, David Banner, Trae Tha Truth, B.o.B. and plenty more.
OJ hasn't dropped anything since last year. He dropped his 16-track project Alaska n Atlanta 3 via his 32 Entertainment with a few features from underground artists like Florida's Koly P and more.
So far, the rapper hasn't addressed his recent run-in with the law. Instead, he's been promoting an event he's got coming up this weekend. His court date to face his new charges is on May 13.