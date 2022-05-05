Sunbathing Woman Run Over On The Beach By Florida Deputy's SUV

By Bill Galluccio

May 5, 2022

Relaxing and Sunbathing at Sun
Photo: Getty Images

A 23-year-old woman had to be hospitalized after she was run over while sunbathing on a Florida beach. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that deputy Todd Brien was speaking to several pedestrians on St. Pete Beach on Wednesday (May 4) when he was dispatched to another location to investigate a 911 hang-up call.

Brien got into his marked 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe and made a right turn to get off the beach. As he started to move, he drove over Robin Diffenderfer, who was lying on her back in the sand. The front driver side tire ran over her "right side and mid to upper back area."

Diffenderfer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials did not provide any other information about her injuries or her condition.

The department's Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the incident.

Brien, 58, has been working for the sheriff's office since 2013.

