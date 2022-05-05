Ted Nugent Responds To Joan Jett: 'She Viciously Attacked Me Personally'

For those who haven't been following the feud no one saw coming, here's a recap: At the end of last year, Ted Nugent slammed Joan Jett for her inclusion in Rolling Stone writer David Fricke's 100 Greatest Guitarists list that was published more than a decade ago during one of his livestreams.

“You have to have s**t for brains,” he said at the time, “and you have to be a soulless, soulless prick to put Joan Jett [on the list].”

Naturally, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer didn't take kindly to that remark and responded with her own punches during a recent interview with NME, including "Ted Nugent has to live with being Ted Nugent. He has to be in that body, so that’s punishment enough” and “he’s not a tough guy. He plays tough guy, but this is the guy who s**t his pants."

Nugent addressed Jett's comments in a new livestream, praising the rockstar before saying "she viciously attacked me personally."

“I’m talking about Top 100 Guitar Players In The History Of Rock And Roll list on Rolling Stone magazine, and I mentioned Joan Jett,” he said. "I love Joan Jett and mentioned how I love her. I love her music. Joan, I love you. It’s real rock and roll, awesome, plus I love lesbians. I think it’s cool. So I praised her and saluted her. I just said that Mark Farner should be on the list before Joan Jett because she’s not a real fiery guitar player."

“She plays a great chord thing and great songs," he continued. "I said nothing but nice things about her. However, Joan Jett can’t be on the Top 100 Guitar Players In The History Of Rock And Roll before Rik Emmett of Triumph. She can’t be, and Joni Mitchell’s on the list but not Derek St. Holmes, not Ricky Medlocke, John Sykes, Chris Duarte, or Jimmy McCarty.I never mentioned myself. Let’s pretend I play keyboards. I never said I should be on that list. I love you Joan but you’re not a better guitar player than any of these guys and she just attacked me.”

“I said there are a lot of killer guitar players, and Joan is a good guitar player. She makes great music, it’s not adventurous as I like, but she’s awesome," he added. "So she viciously attacked me personally, saying I was jealous because I was not on it. I never mentioned I should be on it. With all respect Joan. I love you. I said I love her, but she’s on the greatest guitar player list, but Derek isn’t, Medlocke or Farner isn’t. Joni Mitchell is. I love you, Joni; for those who love folk music, you are the best. I’m not jealous that I’m not on.”

