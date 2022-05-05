Texas Couple Uses Toll Tag To Track Stolen Dog In Car

By Dani Medina

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas couple is channeling their inner Liam Neeson to track their stolen car that took off with their dog inside.

Stella Mills' husband left their dog, Noodle, in the car with the AC running to run inside a 7-Eleven in Round Rock. As he was paying, he looked up and saw his car backing out of the parking lot, Mills told FOX 7 Austin. The couple filed a police report to report their car as stolen, and that's when they remembered the toll tag inside the vehicle.

Upon checking online, the Mills saw their black Honda Civic had gone through a toll road later that night on April 6. A log of the car's whereabouts revealed the suspect has been driving around the area for about three weeks.

Most recently, the car passed through a toll road in San Antonio.

FOX 7 Austin reported there's a two-day delay in the toll road system, making it difficult to track the exact whereabouts of Mills' car. TxTag and police are aware of the situation, but the Mills haven't had any luck so far.

"I love him like a human, he’s like my baby, I feel like Liam Neeson in ‘Taken.' I’ve just been going nuts every day, like, I have to get him back," Mills said about getting her dog, Noodle, back.

Keep an eye out for Noodle, a five-year-old Dachshund who is very friendly but shy. Physically, Noodle has an overbite and a slight kink in his tail.

