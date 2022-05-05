Texas Is One Of The Top States For Dinosaur Fossils

By Ginny Reese

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Humans have been fascinated with dinosaurs for centuries, and it's always exciting when a new fossil or bone is unearthed. While every state in the US has searched the soil for fossils, some states have far more dino fossils than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most dinosaur fossils. The website states, "To determine which states have the most dinosaur fossils, Stacker consulted the Paleobiology Database (PBDB)."
According to the list, Texas is one of the states with the most dinosaur fossils. The state came in at number 8 with 447 total fossils recorded in PBDB. The website explains:

"Paluxy River reveals the tracks of prehistoric creatures within Dinosaur Valley State Park. In 2019, the Lone Star state’s most extensive collection of ancient creature fossils got named Convolosaurus marri, which means flocking lizard. Post Oak Creek, Lake Whitney, and Mineral Wells Fossil Park house dozens of the state fossils, while the less formal Dinosaur World has up to 100 life-size dinosaurs on a 20-acre safari trail offers some prehistoric fun to locals and tourists alike."

Here are the top 15 states with the most dinosaur fossils:

  1. California- 1,473
  2. Wyoming- 1,082
  3. Montana- 909
  4. Florida- 887
  5. New Mexico- 882
  6. Utah- 667
  7. Colorado- 556
  8. Texas- 447
  9. Massachusetts- 334
  10. Virginia- 258
  11. North Dakota- 250
  12. South Dakota- 153
  13. Arizona- 147
  14. Oregon- 145
  15. North Carolina- 142

Click here to check out the full list.

