Texas Is One Of The Top States For Dinosaur Fossils

Humans have been fascinated with dinosaurs for centuries, and it's always exciting when a new fossil or bone is unearthed. While every state in the US has searched the soil for fossils, some states have far more dino fossils than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most dinosaur fossils. The website states, "To determine which states have the most dinosaur fossils, Stacker consulted the Paleobiology Database (PBDB)."

According to the list, Texas is one of the states with the most dinosaur fossils. The state came in at number 8 with 447 total fossils recorded in PBDB. The website explains:

"Paluxy River reveals the tracks of prehistoric creatures within Dinosaur Valley State Park. In 2019, the Lone Star state’s most extensive collection of ancient creature fossils got named Convolosaurus marri, which means flocking lizard. Post Oak Creek, Lake Whitney, and Mineral Wells Fossil Park house dozens of the state fossils, while the less formal Dinosaur World has up to 100 life-size dinosaurs on a 20-acre safari trail offers some prehistoric fun to locals and tourists alike."

Here are the top 15 states with the most dinosaur fossils:

California- 1,473 Wyoming- 1,082 Montana- 909 Florida- 887 New Mexico- 882 Utah- 667 Colorado- 556 Texas- 447 Massachusetts- 334 Virginia- 258 North Dakota- 250 South Dakota- 153 Arizona- 147 Oregon- 145 North Carolina- 142

