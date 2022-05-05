This Restaurant Has The Best Chinese Takeout In Florida

There are many wonderful things about Chinese food. The variety of dishes, the unique flavors, and of course, how well it can be packed for takeout. It's one of the most popular options for days you don't feel like cooking or you don't feel like sitting down in a restaurant.

There are thousands of Chinese restaurants offering takeout, so which ones stand out from the rest? Thankfully, Eat This, Not That! found the best Chinese takeout in every state.

"Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spots to get Chinese takeout in every state across the U.S.," according to the website.

The top pick for Florida is Red Shallot!