Tom Brady Makes Controversial Admission In Response To Justin Bieber

Tom Brady revealed that the infamous decisive play in the "Tuck Rule" Game "might've been a fumble" in response to a viral TikTok post shared by pop icon Justin Bieber.

Bieber's initial TikTok post shows the singer, holding a towel over his head, saying, "new trend alert, tell me something honest."

"Tuck rule game, against the Raiders," Brady responded before looking around seemingly to check if anyone is listening nearby. "Might've been a fumble."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is referring to the snowy AFC Championship Divisional Playoff Round game at Gillette Stadium in January 2002.

Brady, then in his second of 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, was sacked by then-Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson -- his former University of Michigan teammate -- and appeared to have fumbled with the Raiders leading, 13-10, and 1:43 left in the fourth quarter.