Tom Brady Makes Controversial Admission In Response To Justin Bieber

By Jason Hall

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady revealed that the infamous decisive play in the "Tuck Rule" Game "might've been a fumble" in response to a viral TikTok post shared by pop icon Justin Bieber.

Bieber's initial TikTok post shows the singer, holding a towel over his head, saying, "new trend alert, tell me something honest."

"Tuck rule game, against the Raiders," Brady responded before looking around seemingly to check if anyone is listening nearby. "Might've been a fumble."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is referring to the snowy AFC Championship Divisional Playoff Round game at Gillette Stadium in January 2002.

Brady, then in his second of 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, was sacked by then-Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson -- his former University of Michigan teammate -- and appeared to have fumbled with the Raiders leading, 13-10, and 1:43 left in the fourth quarter.

A review by officials determined, "the quarterback's arm was going forward and it's an incomplete pass," which overturned the fumble and continued the Patriots' final drive, setting up a game-tying field goal by Adam Vinatieri to force overtime and later a game-winning field goal in overtime.

The win extended New England's playoff run during what would mark the first of Brady's six Super Bowl championships during the Patriots' dynasty.

Brady and Woodson recently appeared on an ESPN 30 for 30 special discussing the "Tuck Rule" play in which the two Michigan teammates playfully argued over the call.

