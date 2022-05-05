'Wicked': Paranormal Cirque Making Its Way To Arizona

A new show is coming to Arizona, and it's for the lovers of all things horror-related.

Cirque Italia is opening in Tucson on Thursday, May 5th and will last through May 15th, reported KOLD. It's set to open in the parking lot of the Tucson Mall. The show will then move to Chandler from May 19th to May 30th.

The production, Paranormal Cirque, will have two separate shows each weekend and one during the week.

Performers will be under a black, striped tent. The two-hour show is horror-themed and is described as having a "wicked" atmosphere. In addition, there will be a haunted walk-through with numerous photo ops.

The show is rated R, so visitors must be at least 17 or older with a photo ID to purchase a ticket. Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. No one under the age of 13 will be permitted.

Tickets range from $10 to $50. Click here to purchase tickets.