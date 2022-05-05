Yungblud Opens Up About 'The Biggest Misconceptions' Critics Have About Him

Yungblud's message to fans has always been about self-love and staying true to yourself; however, he feels like critics often question his authenticity.

During an interview with SPIN, the UK rocker opened up about "the biggest misconceptions" people have about him.

“To Exploited fans, I’m a f**king poser,” he said. “To f**king Ariana Grande fans, I’m scary.”

While that polarizing stance might be frustrating to some musicians, YUNGBLUD takes it as a sign he's doing something right. “Ask any great, true, rock and roll artist. They’ve been ridiculed. But this is real. You saw it last night. Everyone’s dressed like each other, but there’s a thousand cultures in a room. It’s f**king liberating.”

He then used another real-life example to prove his point. “I’ve known Billie [Eilish] since she was in f**king dungarees. Billie’s known me since I broke my leg and I was driving around America in a wheelchair on my first tour [in 2018] in a f**king van, staying in Motel 6’s, getting ringworm," he said. “Don’t you f**king dare question my authenticity. ‘Cause I got to f**king put cream on. You know what I mean? My mission is to make those people slagging me off wearing a Yungblud t-shirt next year, because it’s not about telling them to f**k off. It’s about going, ‘Stop hating, get on the dance floor.’”

Though he may be trying to win over critics, there's a pretty important person Yungblud's already won over: Mick Jagger. The Rolling Stones frontman recently praised him and Machine Gun Kelly for bringing "life" to rock music.