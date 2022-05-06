2 Washington Restaurants Among The 'Top 100 Brunch Spots'

Brunch is more than just a special time of day for meals. It can be a routine and tradition, too. Whether you're celebrating a certain holiday or getting your fill on a Sunday afternoon. Since there are plenty of restaurants serving brunch, OpenTable released their annual list of the "Top 100 Brunch Spots" in America.

For their 2022 roundup, the website "looked at reviews from real diners like you to pull together this list of the best daytime dining spots, just in time for spring celebrations."

Two Washington state restaurants made the list: Sawyer and Jak's Grill!

Let's start with Sawyer, which is located in Seattle. Their brunch menu has a vast array of sweet pastries, savory sandwiches, and tasty alcoholic beverages. Standout dishes include the shrimp and grits, bananas foster skillet pancake, smoked salmon avocado toast, and the breakfast sandwich. You can find this Ballard restaurant at 5309 22nd Ave NW.