2022 iHeartCountry Festival: Every Eye-Popping Moment

The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One was one to remember as the show was packed with incredible performances and so much more from some of the biggest Country stars.

Hosted by Bobby Bones, this year's festival took over the new Moody Center in Austin and featured performances from a star-studded lineup, including Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more.

From unforgettable performances to a one-of-a-kind guitar pull like you've never seen before, the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival was filled with some unforgettable moments. Keep scrolling to relive some of the most eye-popping ones below.

Thomas Rhett Kicked Off The Show With An Acoustic Set

With most of his band out sick, that didn't stop Thomas Rhett from giving fans an incredible set. TR treated everyone to an intimate acoustic set with the help of another guitarist, and performed songs including "Slow Down Summer," "Sixteen," and "Die A Happy Man" which he dedicated to his wife and children who were there to cheer him on.