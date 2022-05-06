Ella Mai Releases Her Sophomore Album Featuring Latto, Roddy Ricch & More

"I love you! thank you for being one of my favourite parts of it ❤️" Mai tweeted in response to Latto's thoughtful post.



Prior to the album's release, Ella Mai revealed that she's the newest brand ambassador for Lacoste. She made the announcement in her interview with Wonderland. magazine, which was published on Thursday, May 5. In the feature, Mai said she had a more clear vision her second album and that it's her most honest body of work to date.



"I'm a lot more excited about this era," Mai said. "I don't mean that to say I'm not grateful for my debut era, but I think I am a lot more sure of myself as an artist [this time]. I have a vision which I didn't really have in my debut era. I was kind of just going with the flow – I think this album is very honest. That's how you connect with people."



Be sure to catch Ella Mai at iHeartRadio's Album Release Party on Monday, May 9. In the meantime, listen to her new album Heart On My Sleeve below.