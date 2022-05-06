Florida Bus Driver Saves 40 Students From Burning School Bus

A bus driver in Florida is being hailed as a hero for her quick thinking when her school bus caught on fire. Janet O'Connell was driving 40 students home from Imagine Schools, a charter school in West Melbourne, when she saw smoke coming out of the engine.

O'Connell quickly pulled over and started evacuating students from the bus. By the time the fire department arrived, the bus was engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to put the fire out quickly, but not before it destroyed the engine compartment and charred the inside of the bus.

Thanks to O'Connell's actions, none of the students were injured.

Principal Brian DeGonzague told WKMG that O'Connell was very humble after rescuing the kids, noting that she was back at work the next day driving a new bus.

"When I spoke to her about it, she said, 'Brian, I did what I did because I love my kids.' She doesn't want the spotlight on her, but what she did was pretty incredible," he told the news station.

Officials said that the fire was likely caused by an electrical problem in the motor.