This Missouri BBQ Joint Is One Of The Best BBQ Joints In America

Kansas City is known for their barbecue, and this famous barbecue joint does the city proud. Located in a Missouri suburb just outside of the city, the popular restaurant is known for their variety of BBQ.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best BBQ in Missouri can be found at Harp Barbecue in Raytown. This barbecue joint helps the Kansas City barbecue reputation thrive with its famous All-Beef Cheddar Boudin. Owner Tyler Harp has been to over 300 BBQ joints across the county and uses the knowledge that he gains to perfect Harp Barbecue. Other specials at the restaurant include the Texas-sliced Brisket and Cajun shrimp poutine. Customers can also order a whole pork butt.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Harp Barbecue:

"When it comes to barbecue, Kansas City is not doctrinaire. In contrast to the borderline-puritanical ideas of perfection that define the other great regions, KC is messy and proud of it. Enter local man Tyler Harp, a Texophile who's bringing Lone Star State technique to a dusty dirt lot in the blue-collar suburb of Raytown, Missouri -- a locale otherwise known for being the setting of the sitcom Mama's Family."

