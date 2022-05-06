WATCH: North Carolina Teacher Surprised With $25,000 Prize
By Sarah Tate
May 6, 2022
Teachers do so much for their students without asking for too much in return. Over the past two years, they've been dealt with an even bigger task of finding new ways to engage their students both in person and through remote learning. One teacher in North Carolina recently was recognized for her work and dedication to her students at a surprise gathering at her school.
Victoria Lightfoot, a veteran Wake County teacher, was one of more than 60 educators across the country honored by the Milken Family Foundation with a prestigious Milken Educator Award, often called the "Oscars of Teaching," according to WRAL. Lightfoot has taught in the county for 12 years, most recently as a third grade teacher at Cedar Ford Elementary. She currently serves as an instructional coach working with teachers to help them plan and improve lessons.
On Friday (May 6), she was surprised with a $25,000 prize at an assembly at Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, which can be seen below.
Was @MECME_School's Victoria Lightfoot @Soscholarly surprised when @stephbishop95 named her a NC #MilkenAward educator? Her face says it all!@AldridgeMECME @WCPSS @cmoore90 @ncpublicschools @CTruittNCDPI #MECMEbuzz #WCPSSThankATeacher #NCEd #TeacherAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/6Qe7lu09rN— Milken Family Fdn (@Milken) May 6, 2022
During the presentation, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said Lightfoot's "devotion to education and her focus on powerful teaching and learning has made a measurable difference not only for her students, but also for her colleagues in their own classrooms. She inspires her students and empowers other teachers."
Cathy Moore, superintendent of Wake County Schools, also praised Lightfoot's time in education.
"She is positive, thoughtful, resourceful and makes meaningful and lasting connections with our young learners," said Moore. "Her students and colleagues know how incredible she is, and we are grateful to the Milken Foundation for recognizing her with this prestigious award."
Lightfoot took to social media so share that she was "overwhelmed" and "so honored" to receive the prestigious award.
I am overwhelmed with joy! So honored to receive such a prestigious award! 🥰 https://t.co/v4zvhR6NBB— Victoria Lightfoot, M.Ed (@SoScholarly) May 6, 2022
