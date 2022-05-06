WATCH: North Carolina Teacher Surprised With $25,000 Prize

Teachers do so much for their students without asking for too much in return. Over the past two years, they've been dealt with an even bigger task of finding new ways to engage their students both in person and through remote learning. One teacher in North Carolina recently was recognized for her work and dedication to her students at a surprise gathering at her school.

Victoria Lightfoot, a veteran Wake County teacher, was one of more than 60 educators across the country honored by the Milken Family Foundation with a prestigious Milken Educator Award, often called the "Oscars of Teaching," according to WRAL. Lightfoot has taught in the county for 12 years, most recently as a third grade teacher at Cedar Ford Elementary. She currently serves as an instructional coach working with teachers to help them plan and improve lessons.

On Friday (May 6), she was surprised with a $25,000 prize at an assembly at Millbrook Magnet Elementary School, which can be seen below.