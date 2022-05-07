Carrie Underwood Rocks Revenge Anthems & Soulful Gospel In The Same Show

Carrie Underwood rocked the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, taking the stage at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One. The iconic artist proved that she can do everything from smashing headlights to taking the crowd to church during a single set. Underwood kicked it off with a couple throwbacks, starting with “Church Bells,” one of the biggest hits from her 2015 album, Storyteller, and heading into “Good Girl,” from 2012’s Blown Away.

Underwood, who is in the midst of her breathtaking Las Vegas Residency, also performed her powerful Vegas-inspired anthem, “Last Name.” From 2007’s Carnival Ride, the song sees Underwood recount the things she did after a “crazy” night without knowing a man’s name: “ I don't even know his last name/ Oh, my momma would be so ashamed/ It started off ‘hey cutie, where you from?’ Then it turned into ‘oh no! What have I done?’/ And I don't even know his last name.”