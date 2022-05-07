Dustin Lynch Proves He'll Pull Out All The Stops For The Ultimate Party

By Kelly Fisher

May 8, 2022

2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Show
Photo: Getty Images

It’s nothing but “Party Mode” when Dustin Lynch takes the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Lynch made a memorable entrance to the iconic Beastie Boys song “Fight For Your Right (To Party),” chugging beer with his bandmates.

Lynch pulled out all the stops to make sure the crowd was having a good time, including handing out a beer hemet and sombreros to nearby audience members (some of whom later participated in an on-stage game of beer pong). It set the perfect tone for Lynch’s unforgettable country anthems — including “Small Town Boy” and “Where It's At” — and his perfect-for-summer “Tequila On A Boat.”

Lynch released his latest album, Blue In The Sky, earlier this year. He finally confirmed the album during an appearance on Good Morning America, following mysterious moves on his social media channels that hinted at something new on the way. Blue In The Sky marked Lynch’s fifth full-length studio album, and his latest since releasing Tullahoma in 2020. the 12-track project includes Lynch’s smash collaboration with MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” along with collaborations with Chris Lane and Riley Green, and, of course, “Party Mode.”

Closing out his iHeartCountry Festival set with “Party Mode,” Lynch showed fans his anthem that’s “about embracing the other side of a breakup,” he explained during his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party for Blue In The Sky. The February release party came shortly after Lynch debuted the “Party Mode” music video, calling it “such a blast to shoot! Bringing my buddies, Cornbread and Corbin, down to Florida to get rowdy with me – that’s the good stuff. …If y’all know us, you know we like to keep it in ‘Party Mode’ year-round, so if you run into us out on the town … we've got the first round!” The new track makes good on Lynch's promise to deliver “songs that are going to make you feel good and want to mix a drink and party with your friends.”

