Dustin Lynch Proves He'll Pull Out All The Stops For The Ultimate Party

It’s nothing but “Party Mode” when Dustin Lynch takes the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One, held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Lynch made a memorable entrance to the iconic Beastie Boys song “Fight For Your Right (To Party),” chugging beer with his bandmates.

Lynch pulled out all the stops to make sure the crowd was having a good time, including handing out a beer hemet and sombreros to nearby audience members (some of whom later participated in an on-stage game of beer pong). It set the perfect tone for Lynch’s unforgettable country anthems — including “Small Town Boy” and “Where It's At” — and his perfect-for-summer “Tequila On A Boat.”