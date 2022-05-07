Jack Harlow Says He Got Dua Lipa's 'Blessing' Before Naming Song After Her

Jack Harlow explained how he got Dua Lipa's "blessing" for his new song named after her on Friday's (May 6) episode of The Breakfast Club.

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her,” he said to the co-hosts. “‘Cause I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything. If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out. But she was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go.”

Charlamagne Tha God then asked the "First Class" rapper, “Is that a woman you fancy? Is that why you made the record?” Harlow replied, “I admire her." He further explained that now conversations between the two of them are "less awkward" due to the song serving as an icebreaker. “We’ll see how the record does. I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more,” he said. The podcast host joked, “Not if it flops. If it flops, you don’t stand a chance with her, buddy.” Harlow's new album Come Home the Kids Miss You dropped yesterday (May 6.)

Watch the full interview below.