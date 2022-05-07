Jimmie Allen Shows Off His Best Moves During iHeartCountry Festival Debut

Jimmie Allen made his debut at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One in Austin, Texas, on Saturday (May 7).

Wearing a sparkling black jacket and leather pants, matching the rest of his band, he kicked off his set with an energetic performance of "Make Me Want To," dancing around the stage as he sings about the mysterious woman he meets in a bar, singing, "It might be too soon to say I love you but you're gonna make me want to."

He then toned things down as he grabbed an acoustic guitar for "Down Home," the song he dropped earlier this year written about his late father, James, who passed away in 2019. He previously spoke about how he hopes the track can help others who have also lost a loved one.