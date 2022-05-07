Rich Strike Wins The 148th Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike made one of the most remarkable come from bending victories in the history of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Rich Strike entered the race as an 80-1 favorite to win and is the second-longest shot ever to win the Derby.

As the horses enter the final stretch, Rich Strike put up a furious push on the inside to pass Epicenter and Zandon, who were favored at 4-1 and 6-1, respectively.

A $2 bet on Rich Strike to win pays out $163.60. A $2 exacta bet pays $4,101.2, while a $1 trifecta bet pays $14,870.70 and a $1 superfecta pays out $321.500.10.

Rich Strike will now head to the Preakness Stakes on May 21 for the next race in the Triple Crown.