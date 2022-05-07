Three Americans Found Dead At Bahamas Resort In 'Health Emergency'

By Bill Galluccio

May 7, 2022

CMT Story Behind The Songs LIV+ Event Experience with Jason Aldean at Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images

An investigation is underway after three Americans were found dead at a resort in the Bahamas. In addition, another woman was hospitalized with an unknown medical condition.

The Royal Bahama Police Force said that they found the body of the first male victim lying on the ground in the bedroom of a villa. When they searched a second villa at the resort, they found a second male victim slumped against the wall in the bathroom and a female victim lying unconscious on the bed.

No information was provided about where the second woman was found.

Investigators said that the bodies showed no sign of trauma but noted the victims in the second villa showed signs of "convulsion" and sought medical treatment the night before because they felt ill.

Authorities are awaiting the results of the autopsy report but do not believe the deaths were the result of foul play.

"It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022," a representative for Sandals told PEOPLE.

"A health emergency was initially reported, and following our protocols, we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities. We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests' families in every way possible during this difficult time.

