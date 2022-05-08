TSA Finds 23 Weapons In Carry-On Bag At Airport

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered 23 weapons inside a man's carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last week, NBC News reports.

The agency shared a press release last Thursday (May 5) confirming various knives were found "including scalpels and martial arts throwing knives," among them:

Nine disposable scalpels

Eight folding locking-blade knives

Three martial arts throwing knives

One dagger

One switchblade

One pair of brass knuckles

The TSA press release said all 23 of the items would have been acceptable if packed in a checked back, however, passengers are prohibited from carrying anything that constitutes as a weapon into the cabin of an aircraft.

“When passengers have prohibited items among their carry-on items, it slows down the screening process,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Travelers play a role in the efficiency of checkpoint screening by knowing what should and should not be packed in a carry-on bag. In addition to the myTSA app, travelers can tweet a question to @AskTSA, send a question to our social media team through Facebook Messenger, or go to our web site, www.tsa.gov, and in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage is the handy ‘Can I bring?’ feature that enables you to type in the name of an item to learn where it should be packed,” he said.

“Even in the sometimes chaotic environment of the screening checkpoints, the TSA officers at our airport do an amazing job every day by keeping dangerous items out of the aircraft cabin,” Busch said. “It’s important to acknowledge them and the significance of their mission.”

TSA's website said it "may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person" if a person is found to be carrying prohibited items.