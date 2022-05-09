12 Facts You Didn't Know About Power 96.1’s 2022 Summer Ball Lineup
By Logan DeLoye
May 9, 2022
It's festival season, and your new summer tradition is here! IHeartRadio is sounding off the season with the Power 96.1 Summer Ball featuring a line-up that you don't want to miss.
The hottest event of the Summer is set to take place on Monday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Ameris Bank Amphitheater. This year's legendary line up includes The Chainsmokers, Kane Brown, Charlie Puth, Russ, Gayle and Em Beihold. General admission tickets go on sale May 13 at 10:00 a.m. Power 96.1 has partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts to give back to the community. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, and $1 towards each purchase will go to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. You can use password "SUMMER" to purchase your pre-sale tickets HERE.
The Chainsmokers
- The Chainsmokers chose their name simply because it sounded clever. It doesn't have any history to it. They just liked the sound of the name, and no one else had claimed it yet.
- The first two songs that they ever recorded featured Nick Jonas's wife, Priyanka Chopra. They have not made music with Priyanka since the beginning of their career.
Kane Brown
- Kane considered joining the Army until they told him that all of his tattoos would have to be removed.
- He went to school with Lauren Alaina whose success inspired him to audition for American Idol, but he was turned away and ended up kickstarting his own career by posting song covers on social media.
Charlie Puth
- Charlie was attacked by a dog when he was two years old that almost killed him. That is why he has a slit in his eyebrow to this day.
- He has been playing the piano since he was four years old, and one of his favorite tunes to play is "Emily" by Bill Evans. His mother was the one who got him started with the piano. She used to write commercials for HBO.
Russ
- Russ has Heterochromia, meaning that he was born with two different colored eyes. His left eye is dark-brown and his right eye is light-brown.
- The famous rapper jumpstarted his musical career by posting original songs to Soundcloud in 2014. He would post one new song a week, helping gather a huge social media following.
GAYLE
- Gayle is based out of Nashville and is widely known for writing unapologetic singles that leave it all on the track including hit, 'abcdefu' that went viral on TikTok in 2021.
- The 17-year-old singer started out performing in bars and writing with musicians around Nashville at 10 years old.
Em Beihold
- Her most popular single to date, "Numb Little Bug," took off on TikTok and serves to relate to listeners who share common anxiety as described throughout the lyrics.
- Em will often play her ukulele outside of local farmers markets. She has been playing the piano since she was six, but also enjoys playing the guitar and ukulele.