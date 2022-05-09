12 Facts You Didn't Know About Power 96.1’s 2022 Summer Ball Lineup

It's festival season, and your new summer tradition is here! IHeartRadio is sounding off the season with the Power 96.1 Summer Ball featuring a line-up that you don't want to miss.

The hottest event of the Summer is set to take place on Monday, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Ameris Bank Amphitheater. This year's legendary line up includes The Chainsmokers, Kane Brown, Charlie Puth, Russ, Gayle and Em Beihold. General admission tickets go on sale May 13 at 10:00 a.m. Power 96.1 has partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts to give back to the community. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, and $1 towards each purchase will go to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. You can use password "SUMMER" to purchase your pre-sale tickets HERE.