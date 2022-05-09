Sunday (May 8) would have been Vicky and Chris Cornell's 18th wedding anniversary. It was also Mother's Day. To commemorate the "bittersweet day," Vicky shared a heart-wrenching post on Instagram.

"Today, Chris and I would celebrate 18 years since our wedding day. It is a bittersweet day, it always is, but today even more so as it is falls on Mother’s Day. I continue trying to make my way through this process of grief- doing my best to be positive through what’s a somewhat painful day," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from their wedding day and their children. "I find gratitude for the immense love we shared that many never get to experience in their lifetime."

"And today, I also I get to celebrate the 2 beautiful humans we created together along with the man who made me a mother. The man who gave me my 2 greatest gifts, my 2 reasons why," Vicky continued. "Thank you Chris for finding me, choosing me, loving me. You left us with a lifetime of memories- 18 years ago today- it started as you and me- so I celebrate that and I celebrate us becoming 4 simultaneously this Mother’s Day. My love for you will never fade or change- and today me and your babies thank our lucky stars you were ours. Happy Anniversary my love -thank you for making a mama to the most beautiful babies my Toni & Christopher. I am, we are, forever grateful for every second with you …."

See Vicky's emotional post below.