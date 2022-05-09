Chris Cornell's Widow Honors Wedding Anniversary With Heart-Wrenching Post
By Katrina Nattress
May 9, 2022
Sunday (May 8) would have been Vicky and Chris Cornell's 18th wedding anniversary. It was also Mother's Day. To commemorate the "bittersweet day," Vicky shared a heart-wrenching post on Instagram.
"Today, Chris and I would celebrate 18 years since our wedding day. It is a bittersweet day, it always is, but today even more so as it is falls on Mother’s Day. I continue trying to make my way through this process of grief- doing my best to be positive through what’s a somewhat painful day," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from their wedding day and their children. "I find gratitude for the immense love we shared that many never get to experience in their lifetime."
"And today, I also I get to celebrate the 2 beautiful humans we created together along with the man who made me a mother. The man who gave me my 2 greatest gifts, my 2 reasons why," Vicky continued. "Thank you Chris for finding me, choosing me, loving me. You left us with a lifetime of memories- 18 years ago today- it started as you and me- so I celebrate that and I celebrate us becoming 4 simultaneously this Mother’s Day. My love for you will never fade or change- and today me and your babies thank our lucky stars you were ours. Happy Anniversary my love -thank you for making a mama to the most beautiful babies my Toni & Christopher. I am, we are, forever grateful for every second with you …."
See Vicky's emotional post below.