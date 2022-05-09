Chris Cornell's Widow Honors Wedding Anniversary With Heart-Wrenching Post

By Katrina Nattress

May 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sunday (May 8) would have been Vicky and Chris Cornell's 18th wedding anniversary. It was also Mother's Day. To commemorate the "bittersweet day," Vicky shared a heart-wrenching post on Instagram.

"Today, Chris and I would celebrate 18 years since our wedding day. It is a bittersweet day, it always is, but today even more so as it is falls on Mother’s Day. I continue trying to make my way through this process of grief- doing my best to be positive through what’s a somewhat painful day," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from their wedding day and their children. "I find gratitude for the immense love we shared that many never get to experience in their lifetime."

"And today, I also I get to celebrate the 2 beautiful humans we created together along with the man who made me a mother. The man who gave me my 2 greatest gifts, my 2 reasons why," Vicky continued. "Thank you Chris for finding me, choosing me, loving me. You left us with a lifetime of memories- 18 years ago today- it started as you and me- so I celebrate that and I celebrate us becoming 4 simultaneously this Mother’s Day. My love for you will never fade or change- and today me and your babies thank our lucky stars you were ours. Happy Anniversary my love -thank you for making a mama to the most beautiful babies my Toni & Christopher. I am, we are, forever grateful for every second with you …."

See Vicky's emotional post below.

Chris Cornell
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.