Investigation Continues Into Arson Attack At Office Of Pro-Life Group

By Bill Galluccio

May 9, 2022

Burned office
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate a weekend fire at the office of a pro-life group in Madison. The fire is believed to be arson and targeted the Wisconsin Family Action because of the organization's stance on abortion.

The vandals painted the words "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" in black paint on the wall outside of the building.

Investigators said that the suspects threw a Molotov cocktail through the window, but it failed to ignite a fire. The suspects then broke inside, vandalized the office, and started a fire.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling said that she wasn't surprised when she was told the office was the target of arson. She told WISC that the organization receives "veiled and not so veiled threats from time to time."

"We can all disagree," Appling said. "People disagree with me all the time. I don't go threaten them."

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have joined the investigation. No arrests have been made, and it is unclear if investigators have any leads in the case.

The vandalism comes one week after a draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to Politico. 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.