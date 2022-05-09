Investigation Continues Into Arson Attack At Office Of Pro-Life Group

Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate a weekend fire at the office of a pro-life group in Madison. The fire is believed to be arson and targeted the Wisconsin Family Action because of the organization's stance on abortion.

The vandals painted the words "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" in black paint on the wall outside of the building.

Investigators said that the suspects threw a Molotov cocktail through the window, but it failed to ignite a fire. The suspects then broke inside, vandalized the office, and started a fire.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling said that she wasn't surprised when she was told the office was the target of arson. She told WISC that the organization receives "veiled and not so veiled threats from time to time."

"We can all disagree," Appling said. "People disagree with me all the time. I don't go threaten them."

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have joined the investigation. No arrests have been made, and it is unclear if investigators have any leads in the case.

The vandalism comes one week after a draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to Politico.