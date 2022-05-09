New Charges Filed Against Fugitive Corrections Officer Vicky White

Authorities have filed new charges against an Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped an accused murderer escape from prison. Vicky White has now been charged with identity theft and second-degree forgery. Officials said that the charges are related to her purchase of a 2007 Ford Edge using an alias. She is also facing charges of permitting or aiding an escape.

Authorities said that White helped inmate Casey White escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. The pair are not related and were reportedly involved in a "special relationship" that lasted over two years.

Vicky White, who was the Lauderdale County Detention Center Assistant Director of Corrections, told her coworkers that she was taking Casey White to an appointment at the courthouse on April 29. However, she broke protocol by transporting the prisoner alone in her patrol vehicle.

The pair never arrived at the courthouse and have not been seen since. Her patrol car was found abandoned in a parking lot later that day.

The U.S. Marshals Service is assisting with the investigation and said they received a tip that the two may have abandoned a 2006 Ford F-150 at a carwash in Indiana. They said surveillance camera footage shows a who appears to like White standing next to the truck. The agency did not say if it believed that Vicky and Casey were still in Indiana.